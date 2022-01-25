Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Downgraded to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Peel Hunt currently has $270.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FEEXF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrexpo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Ferrexpo stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.