Financial Comparison: 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) & Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX)

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 360 DigiTech and Pioneer Merger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

360 DigiTech presently has a consensus target price of $43.05, suggesting a potential upside of 116.99%. Given 360 DigiTech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Pioneer Merger shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Pioneer Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 36.42% 48.21% 20.57% Pioneer Merger N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Pioneer Merger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $2.08 billion 1.45 $535.88 million $5.46 3.63 Pioneer Merger N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Merger.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Pioneer Merger on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Pioneer Merger

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

