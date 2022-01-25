Firo (FIRO) Price Hits $3.56 on Major Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Firo has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $3.56 or 0.00009567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a total market capitalization of $45.73 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,828,625 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

