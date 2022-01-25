First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,826 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vail Resorts worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,835,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $283.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.02.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

