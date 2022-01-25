First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $15,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $2,154,348.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,101 shares of company stock worth $13,094,094 in the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINS opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

