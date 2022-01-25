First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $16.40 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $16,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,933,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 309.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SMH opened at $275.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.22 and a 200 day moving average of $279.67. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.573 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.