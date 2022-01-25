First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 60.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:FPL opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
