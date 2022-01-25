First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 60.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:FPL opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

