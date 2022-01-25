Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

