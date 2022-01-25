Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,049 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,859,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

