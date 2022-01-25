FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) is Bulldog Investors LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Bulldog Investors LLP reduced its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. FTAC Hera Acquisition makes up approximately 1.9% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HERA. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $134,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $254,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

