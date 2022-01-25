Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Future plc (LON:FUTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,221.25 ($56.95).

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) price target on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Future from GBX 4,250 ($57.34) to GBX 4,170 ($56.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,225 ($70.49) price target on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Future alerts:

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.27), for a total value of £2,220,149 ($2,995,344.04).

LON FUTR opened at GBX 3,064 ($41.34) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,492.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,533.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,968 ($53.53).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. Future’s payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.