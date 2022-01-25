FY2021 EPS Estimates for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GXO has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $81.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.10.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $93,151,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

