FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $3.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.93.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.15.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

