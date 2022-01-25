FY2022 EPS Estimates for Héroux-Devtek Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$131.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HRX. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HRX stock opened at C$17.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$612.96 million and a P/E ratio of 19.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.93. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$12.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.65.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

