FY2022 EPS Estimates for ICON Public Limited Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ICON Public in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $11.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICON Public’s FY2023 earnings at $13.93 EPS.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.17.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $256.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.49 and a 200 day moving average of $264.85. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 11,175.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 226,295 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.