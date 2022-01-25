Galatasaray Fan Token Price Hits $2.43 (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00006634 BTC on exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $8.52 million and $632,005.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00050647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.09 or 0.06603381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00056455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,567.18 or 0.99817144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049777 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

