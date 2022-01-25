Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.
A number of research firms recently commented on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Monday, November 29th.
GLPEY opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 0.89. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
