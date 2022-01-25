Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives $156.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Garmin stock opened at $123.41 on Friday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $113.59 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Garmin by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

