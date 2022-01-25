GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.21

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 422369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

GCMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.74.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 154.79%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 143,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 59.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 305,593 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 28.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,081,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 318,577 shares in the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.