Genworth Financial (GNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 32.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 68,260 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

