Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Billion Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,180 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,052,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,428,000 after acquiring an additional 259,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.05.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $301.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.61 and its 200-day moving average is $334.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

