Geode Capital Management LLC Has $963.30 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Waste Management worth $963,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $149.79 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average of $156.10.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

