Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,666,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 312,151 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of TJX Companies worth $1,227,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,993 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 143,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

