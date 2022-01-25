Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,717 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,350,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.