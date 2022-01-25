George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) PT Lowered to C$171.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WNGRF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins increased their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Get George Weston alerts:

Shares of WNGRF opened at $105.15 on Friday. George Weston has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.51.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.