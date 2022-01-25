Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Down to $5.13

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $4.83. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 57,070 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNA. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.43.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $116,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

