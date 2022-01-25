GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.97) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($21.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.11) to GBX 1,555 ($20.98) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,610.47 ($21.73).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,614.80 ($21.79) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.43). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,593.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,499.50. The company has a market capitalization of £81.25 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91.

In related news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.86) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,477.47).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.