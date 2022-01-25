GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,113 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Capital International Investors grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after buying an additional 1,242,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 37.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,360,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,821,000 after buying an additional 911,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 124.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,330,000 after buying an additional 478,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2,441.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 494,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,695,000 after buying an additional 475,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.44%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

