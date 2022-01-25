Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $29.03 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gold Resource will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gold Resource by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,279,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,652,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,615,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 821,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 171,752 shares in the last quarter. 31.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

