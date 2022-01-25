Goldcoin Market Cap Reaches $12.77 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.77 million and $49,280.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000793 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.84 or 0.00292263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,835,454 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

