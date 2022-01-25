Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,187,060 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) by 32,882.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187,060 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of AppLovin worth $86,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $217,002,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $1,882,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $502,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

NYSE:APP opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.01.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 2,800 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $280,812.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $66,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,972,526 shares of company stock worth $730,442,657 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

