Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 493,034 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 493,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $84,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,466,000 after purchasing an additional 61,393 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $94.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

