Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,973 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of AmerisourceBergen worth $93,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 277.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $131.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.04 and its 200-day moving average is $123.22. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $100.71 and a 12-month high of $136.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

