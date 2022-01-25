Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 212,666 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.16% of Boyd Gaming worth $82,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

