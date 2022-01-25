Golos Blockchain (GLS) Price Down 9.1% This Week

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $627,692.06 and approximately $22.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00174527 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000666 BTC.

About Golos Blockchain

Golos Blockchain (CRYPTO:GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 283,193,902 coins. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id . Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

