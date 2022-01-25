Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

GDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of GDP remained flat at $$23.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $331.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 131.44% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $58.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goodrich Petroleum news, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $42,285,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

