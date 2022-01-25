Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Shares Purchased by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,028 shares during the quarter. Gores Guggenheim accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.60% of Gores Guggenheim worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGPI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter worth about $153,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Guggenheim stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

