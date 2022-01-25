Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 916,996 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 209,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the Granada gold mine, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

