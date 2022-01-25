Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 182,300 Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 182,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Brookdale Senior Living as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,426,000 after buying an additional 877,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,748,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after buying an additional 276,552 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,525,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after buying an additional 367,889 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after buying an additional 389,841 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKD stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $978.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.76. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

