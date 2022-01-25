Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Ingles Markets worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ingles Markets by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 80,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.76.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In related news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

