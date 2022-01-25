Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stepan by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $435,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE SCL opened at $115.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.72. Stepan has a one year low of $109.08 and a one year high of $139.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.22.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.