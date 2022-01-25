Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,981 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,678,000 after purchasing an additional 469,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 57.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,585,000 after purchasing an additional 343,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of WLL opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 2.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.