Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7,729.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $201,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIX stock opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average is $85.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $54.29 and a one year high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $913,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $1,915,373.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,155 shares of company stock worth $13,759,358. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

