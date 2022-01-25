Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 13,000 Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,967,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,656,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,661,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,848,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,351,000 after buying an additional 47,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after buying an additional 149,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,574,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.58.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

