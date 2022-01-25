Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 30,700 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Meridian Bioscience worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $910.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.00. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

