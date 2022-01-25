Graviocoin (GIO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $292.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $292.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.85 or 0.00292294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000714 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003697 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.