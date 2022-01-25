Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, cut shares of Great Bear Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Great Bear Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS GTBAF opened at $22.54 on Friday. Great Bear Resources has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $24.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.