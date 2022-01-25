Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys 1,177 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ground Swell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 8.0% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,285,621 shares of company stock worth $4,494,723,244 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $924.90. The stock had a trading volume of 411,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,761,426. The firm has a market cap of $928.84 billion, a PE ratio of 295.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,050.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $887.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $907.23.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

