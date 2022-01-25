Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys New Shares in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after buying an additional 943,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,498,000 after purchasing an additional 207,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 376,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock remained flat at $$169.41 during midday trading on Tuesday. 17,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.80. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $173.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.60%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.23.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

