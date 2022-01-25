Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,675 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.32. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.48. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

